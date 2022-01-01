Versor Investments LP Lowers Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Versor Investments LP lessened its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,585 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Prudential Financial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 154,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,215,000 after buying an additional 13,343 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Prudential Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Prudential Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 139,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,647,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $108.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.23 and a 200 day moving average of $105.52. The company has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.71 and a 12-month high of $115.52.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 25.12%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRU. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.18.

In other news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,405 shares of company stock valued at $14,792,460 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

