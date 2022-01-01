Versor Investments LP Invests $378,000 in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in New York Times by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in New York Times by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in New York Times by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 8,144 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in New York Times during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in New York Times by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New York Times alerts:

NYT stock opened at $48.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.83. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $39.73 and a twelve month high of $58.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 0.79.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $509.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. New York Times’s payout ratio is 29.79%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NYT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

About New York Times

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.