Versor Investments LP Invests $305,000 in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 365.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTMI opened at $14.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.98. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $15.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.63.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $556.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.