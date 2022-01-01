Versor Investments LP Has $292,000 Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Versor Investments LP reduced its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,668 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 9,466 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in CF Industries by 11.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in CF Industries by 6.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 875,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,038,000 after buying an additional 53,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $131,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 35,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $2,205,718.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,210 shares of company stock worth $11,089,034 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CF shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.12.

CF Industries stock opened at $70.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 51.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $74.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.52 and a 200-day moving average of $55.03.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

