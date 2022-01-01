Versor Investments LP Acquires Shares of 18,146 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OCDX. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 50,749 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $546,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,785,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,223,000 after purchasing an additional 296,518 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,432,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 23,459 shares in the last quarter.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock opened at $21.39 on Friday. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $15.14 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 40.10%. The business had revenue of $522.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.36 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OCDX. Barclays lowered shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.68 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.06.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 75,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $1,488,904.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

