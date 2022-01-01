Verso (NYSE:VRS) Stock Rating Lowered by BWS Financial

BWS Financial lowered shares of Verso (NYSE:VRS) from a top pick rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verso from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Verso alerts:

Shares of Verso stock opened at $27.02 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.65. Verso has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $27.29. The company has a market capitalization of $785.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.25. Verso had a positive return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verso will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Verso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.56%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Verso by 41.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Verso by 571.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 167,541 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Verso by 11.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 158,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 16,563 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Verso by 60.4% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 50,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 19,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verso by 37.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 84,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 23,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.