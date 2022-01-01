Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $221.11.

Several brokerages have commented on VRSK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $228.73. 648,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,492. The company has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.44, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.76. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $159.79 and a 1 year high of $231.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

In other news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $4,717,747.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total transaction of $4,465,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 356,425 shares of company stock worth $78,104,034. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.