Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) and Fc Global Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRE) Head to Head Analysis

Fc Global Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRE) and Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fc Global Realty and Vaso’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fc Global Realty $40,000.00 971.79 -$2.04 million N/A N/A Vaso $69.85 million 0.14 $360,000.00 $0.02 2.73

Vaso has higher revenue and earnings than Fc Global Realty.

Profitability

This table compares Fc Global Realty and Vaso’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fc Global Realty -4,265.28% -24.94% -9.42% Vaso 5.68% 64.14% 8.46%

Volatility and Risk

Fc Global Realty has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vaso has a beta of 3.18, suggesting that its share price is 218% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fc Global Realty and Vaso, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fc Global Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A Vaso 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Vaso shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Fc Global Realty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.6% of Vaso shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vaso beats Fc Global Realty on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fc Global Realty Company Profile

FC Global Realty Incorporated operates as a real estate investment company in the United States and internationally. It holds investments in various projects, such as high-end value hotels and resort communities; residential developments; and commercial properties, such as gas station sites. The company is based in Orangeburg, New York.

Vaso Company Profile

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services. This segment offers managed diagnostic imaging applications, managed network infrastructure, managed network transport, and managed security services. The Professional Sales Service segment principally focuses on the sale of healthcare capital equipment for General Electric Healthcare (GEHC) into the health provider middle market. Its offerings include GEHC diagnostic imaging capital equipment, GEHC service agreements, GEHC training, and GEHC and third-party financial services. The Equipment segment primarily focuses on the design, manufacture, sale, and service of proprietary medical devices. This segment provides Biox series Holter monitors and ambulatory blood pressure recorders; ARCS series analysis, reporting, and communication software for ECG and blood pressure; MobiCare multi-parameter wireless vital-sign monitoring systems; and Enhanced External Counterpulsation therapy systems that are used for non-invasive, outpatient treatment of ischemic heart disease, as well as in-service training support. The company was formerly known as Vasomedical, Inc. and changed its name to Vaso Corporation in November 2016. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Plainview, New York.

