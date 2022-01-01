Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Increased by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 11.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV opened at $147.11 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $116.35 and a 52 week high of $148.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.63.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

