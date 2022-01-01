Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Purchased by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 0.8% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,723,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,138,000 after buying an additional 54,321 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,434,000 after buying an additional 17,230 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 179,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,043,000 after buying an additional 10,980 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,853,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $301.74 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $218.97 and a 1 year high of $306.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $295.62 and a 200-day moving average of $279.51.

