Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of VO opened at $254.77 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $201.88 and a 52 week high of $261.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $252.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.44.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

