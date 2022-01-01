Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 0.8% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,831,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $112.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.07. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $89.58 and a 52-week high of $112.71.

