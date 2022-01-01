Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Lessened by Lokken Investment Group LLC

Lokken Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 7.2% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 31,221.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after buying an additional 1,116,151 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,037,000 after buying an additional 958,832 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,449,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,506,000 after buying an additional 578,848 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,068,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 993,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,959,000 after buying an additional 391,897 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $320.90 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $239.41 and a 52 week high of $328.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $317.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.72.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

