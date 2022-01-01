Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 12,670 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,670 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.10% of Commercial Metals worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter valued at $26,664,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,262,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,466,000 after purchasing an additional 486,910 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,646,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,070,000 after purchasing an additional 485,581 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 2,533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 424,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,077,000 after purchasing an additional 408,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,813,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,123,000 after purchasing an additional 388,750 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 14,903 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $547,983.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary E. Mccullough bought 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.19 per share, for a total transaction of $98,404.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $36.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.79. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $19.44 and a 52 week high of $36.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.60 and its 200 day moving average is $32.37.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.01). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.52%.

CMC has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

