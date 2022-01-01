Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 46.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,557 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 13,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRC opened at $66.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. Kilroy Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.26 and a fifty-two week high of $74.05.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 71.39%. The company had revenue of $232.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Kilroy Realty’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.94%.

In other news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $900,400.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

