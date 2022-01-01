Van ECK Associates Corp Has $4.63 Million Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Entergy were worth $4,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETR. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $412,419,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Entergy by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,747,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,664,000 after buying an additional 1,821,938 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Entergy by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,289,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,642,000 after buying an additional 1,269,665 shares during the last quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Entergy by 1,688.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. now owns 722,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,696,000 after buying an additional 682,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,266,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,284,000 after buying an additional 581,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.71.

NYSE:ETR opened at $112.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.93 and a 200-day moving average of $105.87. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.61. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $115.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

In other news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $47,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

