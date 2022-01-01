Van ECK Associates Corp Has $4.22 Million Stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 56.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,172 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.14% of Silvergate Capital worth $4,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SI opened at $148.20 on Friday. Silvergate Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.00 and a fifty-two week high of $239.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.01.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $51.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SI. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $122.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.00.

In other Silvergate Capital news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total transaction of $781,552.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Dircks sold 50,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $7,505,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 174,662 shares of company stock worth $30,889,985. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

