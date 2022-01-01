Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 6,802 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.9% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 83,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth about $3,340,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.3% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 203.4% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 60,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 40,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 346,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ED shares. Bank of America cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Shares of ED stock opened at $85.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.47. The company has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $85.60.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 92.54%.

In other news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 138 shares of company stock worth $10,413. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

