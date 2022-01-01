Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Allstate by 2.9% during the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Allstate by 3.4% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Allstate by 2.8% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 2.9% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 0.5% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $117.65 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $102.55 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The company has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.32 and its 200 day moving average is $125.50.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. Analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

ALL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lowered Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $147.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.07.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

