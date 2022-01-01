Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) PT Lowered to $82.00 at Cowen

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VLO. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valero Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.27.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $75.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 2.11. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $54.78 and a 12-month high of $84.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -359.63%.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Security National Bank lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 39,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

