V-ID Trading Up 65.5% Over Last 7 Days (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 31st. Over the last seven days, V-ID has traded 65.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. V-ID has a market capitalization of $45.71 million and $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. One V-ID coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005450 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001208 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00042055 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007003 BTC.
V-ID Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “
Buying and Selling V-ID
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for V-ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for V-ID and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.