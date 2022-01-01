UREEQA Price Tops $0.20 (URQA)

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 1st. One UREEQA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000427 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UREEQA has a market cap of $5.62 million and approximately $69,918.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UREEQA has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00058608 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,711.78 or 0.07810249 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00074561 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,606.73 or 1.00173023 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00053348 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007879 BTC.

About UREEQA

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

Buying and Selling UREEQA

