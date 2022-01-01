Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Uranium Energy Corp is a US-based junior resource company with the objective of becoming a near-term ISR uranium producer in the United States. The Company controls one of the largest historical uranium exploration and development databases in the US. Through the use of these databases, the Company has acquired advanced uranium properties throughout the southwestern US. The operational management is comprised of pre-eminent uranium mining and exploration professionals, whose collective experience in the uranium mining industry gives the Company ongoing uranium mine-finding and uranium mine development expertise. Uranium Energy Corp is well positioned to capitalize on the current alternative energy boom. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of UEC opened at $3.35 on Friday. Uranium Energy has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $5.79. The firm has a market cap of $895.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.83 and a beta of 2.27.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uranium Energy will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UEC. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Uranium Energy by 181.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 58,700 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 29.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 174,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 39,920 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 1,006.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 13,301 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 26.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 56,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 11,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United State, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

