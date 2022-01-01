UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) Shares Down 0.5%

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (LON:UPGS)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 195.45 ($2.63) and last traded at GBX 204 ($2.74). 22,242 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 126,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 205 ($2.76).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The stock has a market cap of £182.20 million and a P/E ratio of 22.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 193.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 202.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.38, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a GBX 3.33 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from UP Global Sourcing’s previous dividend of $1.69. UP Global Sourcing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

In other news, insider Graham Screawn purchased 149,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.63) per share, with a total value of £293,455.12 ($394,481.95).

About UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS)

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. It offers laundry, floor care, and heating and cooling products under the Beldray brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; laundry products under the Kleeneze brand; luggage products under the Constellation brand; and cookware and bakeware products under the Progress brand.

