UnMarshal Trading Down 10.5% Over Last Week (MARSH)

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One UnMarshal coin can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001134 BTC on major exchanges. UnMarshal has a total market cap of $3.83 million and $4.45 million worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UnMarshal has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UnMarshal alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00058745 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,717.21 or 0.07811677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00074459 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,558.08 or 0.99942904 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00053318 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007913 BTC.

UnMarshal Coin Profile

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

Buying and Selling UnMarshal

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnMarshal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnMarshal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UnMarshal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UnMarshal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UnMarshal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.