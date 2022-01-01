Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.88

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.88 and traded as high as $7.96. Universal Technical Institute shares last traded at $7.82, with a volume of 46,098 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UTI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $256.75 million, a P/E ratio of 60.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.88.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 15.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 28.9% during the second quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 411,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 92,170 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1,793.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 756,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 716,486 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 402.1% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,294,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 14.1% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,285,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after acquiring an additional 158,954 shares during the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

