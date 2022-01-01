Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Shares Gap Down to $19.04

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.04, but opened at $18.61. Universal Logistics shares last traded at $18.58, with a volume of 1,692 shares.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Universal Logistics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

The stock has a market cap of $507.69 million, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.90.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $445.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.30 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULH. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Universal Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Universal Logistics by 333.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Universal Logistics by 374.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Universal Logistics by 1,570.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Universal Logistics by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. 24.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Logistics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ULH)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

