United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the second quarter valued at $8,549,000. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 22.4% during the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 89,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 16,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the second quarter valued at $75,000.

NYSEARCA:USO opened at $54.36 on Friday. United States Oil Fund LP has a 1-year low of $32.24 and a 1-year high of $58.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.41.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

