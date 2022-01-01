United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,020 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of United Airlines worth $14,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UAL. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in United Airlines during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in United Airlines during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Airlines during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in United Airlines by 157.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $43.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.48. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.88 and a fifty-two week high of $63.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.40.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.46%. United Airlines’s revenue was up 211.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($8.16) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UAL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.71.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

