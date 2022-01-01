Unicly Hashmasks Collection Hits 24 Hour Volume of $102.00 (UMASK)

Unicly Hashmasks Collection (CURRENCY:UMASK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 1st. During the last seven days, Unicly Hashmasks Collection has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. One Unicly Hashmasks Collection coin can now be bought for $0.0497 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges. Unicly Hashmasks Collection has a market cap of $4.97 million and $102.00 worth of Unicly Hashmasks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00057614 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,659.75 or 0.07806851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00073712 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,810.45 or 0.99854314 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00053109 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007830 BTC.

Unicly Hashmasks Collection Profile

Unicly Hashmasks Collection’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins.

Unicly Hashmasks Collection Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Hashmasks Collection directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unicly Hashmasks Collection should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unicly Hashmasks Collection using one of the exchanges listed above.

