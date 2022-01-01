Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $7,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 142.9% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 14.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

ULTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $421.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.43.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $412.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $391.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.10. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $276.00 and a one year high of $417.85. The company has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.