Ubex Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 43.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 1st. One Ubex coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubex has a market capitalization of $493,145.39 and approximately $251,191.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ubex has traded down 40% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00012686 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $199.71 or 0.00422755 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000428 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000119 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex Profile

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

