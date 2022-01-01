Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Twitter shares have outperformed the industry year to date. Twitter’s third-quarter 2021 result suffered from higher litigation expense. Increasing competition for ad dollars from the likes of Facebook and Snap remains an overhang. However, revenues grew on a year-over-year basis driven by strong performance across all major products and geographies. Strength in brand advertising as well as accelerating growth in Mobile App Promotion revenues aided growth. Twitter stated that negative impact of Apple’s iOS 14.5 privacy change was less than expected in the third quarter and will be modest in the fourth quarter. Growth in ad revenues were driven by continued momentum across key markets around the world, fueled by revenue product improvements, strong sales execution, and increased demand for digital ads in general.”

TWTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reduced their target price on Twitter from $69.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Twitter from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.97.

Shares of TWTR opened at $43.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Twitter has a 1 year low of $41.01 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The stock has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.08 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.23.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twitter will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $553,343.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,090 shares of company stock valued at $5,295,275 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 756.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Twitter in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 601.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Twitter by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

