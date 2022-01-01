Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) versus Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Financial Survey

Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) and Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Tscan Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Tscan Therapeutics and Bavarian Nordic A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tscan Therapeutics $1.09 million 98.12 -$26.13 million N/A N/A Bavarian Nordic A/S $283.79 million 10.02 $42.52 million ($0.60) -22.42

Bavarian Nordic A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Tscan Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.2% of Tscan Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tscan Therapeutics and Bavarian Nordic A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tscan Therapeutics -522.54% -779.91% -32.14% Bavarian Nordic A/S -37.43% -11.68% -6.73%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Tscan Therapeutics and Bavarian Nordic A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tscan Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Bavarian Nordic A/S 0 1 0 0 2.00

Tscan Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 377.78%. Given Tscan Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tscan Therapeutics is more favorable than Bavarian Nordic A/S.

Tscan Therapeutics Company Profile

TScan Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc. is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Company Profile

Bavarian Nordic A/S focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. It specializes in cancer immunotherapy which includes cancer pipeline, which focuses on therapeutic vaccines for breast, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer. Its products include IMVAMUNE for Ebola, HPV, HBV, and HIV diseases. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Kvistgaard, Denmark.

Receive News & Ratings for Tscan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tscan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.