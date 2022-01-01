Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Holdings Lowered by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,134 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 62,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 3,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,143,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 223,295 shares of company stock worth $13,852,893. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.47.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $58.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $78.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.21. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $65.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.28%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

