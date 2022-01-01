TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 178 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,652,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,019,000 after purchasing an additional 206,402 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 447,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,715,000 after purchasing an additional 17,146 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 306,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,525,000 after purchasing an additional 29,458 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,692,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5,453.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 224,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,960,000 after purchasing an additional 220,281 shares in the last quarter.

OEF opened at $219.13 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $167.46 and a 12 month high of $221.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.33.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

