TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 25.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FALN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6,614.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,755,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,133 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 63.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,340,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,080,000 after buying an additional 1,301,633 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,393,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $23,494,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,879,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,153,000 after buying an additional 676,119 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

FALN opened at $29.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.91 and its 200 day moving average is $30.00. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $28.66 and a 12-month high of $30.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.088 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%.

Further Reading: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.