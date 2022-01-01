TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $812,000 Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 525.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 836,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,186,000 after purchasing an additional 703,042 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,286,000 after purchasing an additional 283,587 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 396.1% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 193,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,167,000 after purchasing an additional 154,273 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 809,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,395,000 after purchasing an additional 114,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 351,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,974,000 after purchasing an additional 99,422 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $122.59 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.12 and a fifty-two week high of $124.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.837 dividend. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.