TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Mosaic were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 149.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 110.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the third quarter worth $34,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 85.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MOS opened at $39.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.75. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.80.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.40%.

In related news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $1,259,064,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

