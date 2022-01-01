TROY (TROY) Tops One Day Volume of $5.16 Million

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 31st. In the last week, TROY has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. TROY has a total market cap of $95.18 million and approximately $5.16 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TROY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00058418 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,701.14 or 0.07898212 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00074164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,740.19 or 0.99743311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00053742 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007907 BTC.

TROY Coin Profile

TROY launched on October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,905,660,523 coins. TROY’s official message board is medium.com/troy-trade . TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade . TROY’s official website is troytrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Troy Trade is a global prime broker specialized in crypto trading and asset management. It provides crypto brokerage services for institutional clients and professional traders with revolutionary products, including spot & margin trading, derivatives, data, custody, lending and staking in one account. “

TROY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TROY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TROY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TROY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

