Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 2,771 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,771 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $7,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 271.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 48.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 269.9% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $315.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.88.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total transaction of $5,541,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total transaction of $4,354,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 196,932 shares of company stock worth $44,170,626. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $182.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $222.57 and its 200-day moving average is $188.66. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.88 and a 12-month high of $282.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.08 and a beta of 1.31.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The company had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

