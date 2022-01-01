Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $6,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,679,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,593,000 after buying an additional 552,491 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1,625.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 397,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,925,000 after buying an additional 374,692 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 388,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,789,000 after buying an additional 216,824 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,231,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 369,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,074,000 after buying an additional 95,442 shares during the period. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.62, for a total value of $6,259,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.80, for a total transaction of $5,478,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,421 shares of company stock worth $34,852,502 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TYL opened at $537.95 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.80 and a fifty-two week high of $557.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.82 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $527.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $493.23.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.95.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

