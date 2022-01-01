Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in CarMax were worth $7,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in CarMax by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 202.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 212.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $130.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.18. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.13 and a 52-week high of $155.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their target price on CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CarMax from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.45.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

