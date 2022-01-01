Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $7.68 Million Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,999 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $7,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 52.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,213,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,620,000 after buying an additional 6,921,391 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 52.5% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,604,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $859,289,000 after buying an additional 6,059,144 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 66.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,291,000 after buying an additional 3,680,776 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1,891.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,758,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,652,000 after buying an additional 2,620,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter valued at about $104,398,000. 96.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $292,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $418,180.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IR opened at $61.87 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $40.64 and a one year high of $62.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.87 and a beta of 1.47.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IR. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.80.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

