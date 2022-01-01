Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $6.60 Million Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,526 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $6,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teleflex by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Teleflex by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 728 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Teleflex by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Teleflex by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 723 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Teleflex by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,965,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $307.23 per share, for a total transaction of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TFX. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $428.00.

TFX stock opened at $328.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $330.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $289.00 and a 1-year high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.86%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

