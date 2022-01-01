Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $6.13 Million Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,520 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $6,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 920.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Signature Bank by 176.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Signature Bank by 63.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 111.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signature Bank stock opened at $323.47 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $132.05 and a 52 week high of $342.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $316.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.89.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $512.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 14.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Maxim Group increased their price target on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wedbush increased their price target on Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Signature Bank from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.62.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

