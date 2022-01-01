Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 56.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,948 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $6,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.7% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 31.6% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 25.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RJF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.83.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $480,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,527,671.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,013 shares of company stock worth $2,968,320. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $100.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.18. The company has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.19. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $62.02 and a 52-week high of $103.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

