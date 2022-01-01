TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TANNI opened at $26.74 on Friday. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 has a 52-week low of $25.40 and a 52-week high of $28.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.04 and a 200 day moving average of $26.79.

