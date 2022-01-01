Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Takes Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMS. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in CMS Energy by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.44.

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $211,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CMS opened at $65.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.75 and its 200-day moving average is $61.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.76. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $65.79. The firm has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.23.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.81%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

