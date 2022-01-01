Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Makes New Investment in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth $26,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth $111,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth $119,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth $151,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.44.

NYCB stock opened at $12.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.97. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $14.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.15 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.